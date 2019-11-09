Acknowledgement

GARAMA, Nancy:

John, Janet, Margaret, John, and their families, wish to thank all those who supported us in the sad loss of Nancy. Our heartfelt thanks to all those who sent cards, baking or meals, and those who travelled long distances to join us in farewelling a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. During a time like this we realise how much our family and friends mean to us. Thank you to all who assisted and made the celebration of Nancy's life so special. Thank you also to the many people who looked after Nancy over the years and during her illness. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.

To Nancy,

Those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and very dear.



