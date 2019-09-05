GARAMA, Nancy:
On Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Loved wife of John for nearly 60 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Janet and Bob Bradley (Mosgiel), Margaret and Brian Lawton, John and Dianne Garama (U.S.A), loved Nan of all her grand and great-grandchildren. A service for Nancy will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox St, Invercargill, on Saturday, September 7, at 10.00am, interment to follow at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance may be left at the service. Messages to J Garama, 220 Bay Road, RD9 Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019