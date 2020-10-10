BLENNERHASSETT,
Nancy Kathryn:
Died peacefully after a short illness, aged 73, in Tauranga Hospital. Beloved wife of Alistair, mother of Erica and Raymond, and grandmother of Zoe and Abi. The funeral service for Nancy will be held on Wednesday, October 14, at 10.30am, at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa. Our deepest gratitude to the brilliant and dedicated people in the Tauranga ICU. Communications to the Blennerhassett Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 10, 2020