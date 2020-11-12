MUNRO, Nancie Vallance:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, November 10, 2020; aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay and Janice; David and Sherrie; Jocelyn and Ron Davis. Treasured and much loved Nan of all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Nancie's life will be held in the J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 10.30am, on Saturday, November 14, followed by a private interment. Messages to 68 O'Byrne Street, Invercargill 9810 or on Nancie's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020