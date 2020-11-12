Nancie MUNRO

Guest Book
  • "To the Munro Family. Thinking of you at this sad time...."
    - Jenny Affleck
  • "A lovely talented lady who along with Jim shared many of..."
    - annette gunther
  • "Hello Lindsay,David and Jocey. So sorry to see you have..."
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoMUNRO, Nancie Vallance:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, November 10, 2020; aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay and Janice; David and Sherrie; Jocelyn and Ron Davis. Treasured and much loved Nan of all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Nancie's life will be held in the J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 10.30am, on Saturday, November 14, followed by a private interment. Messages to 68 O'Byrne Street, Invercargill 9810 or on Nancie's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.