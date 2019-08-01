PRENTICE, Myrtle:
Peacefully in the care of Rose Lodge on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Keith for 69 years. Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of James and Janyce (Brisbane), Judy and Pat Dunick (Ettrick), and Christine and John Agnew (Otatara). Loved and cherished Nana and Great-Grandma of her
7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian* and Bev Broomhall, Bob* and Ruth* Broomhall, and Brian and Lorraine Broomhall (Auckland). A loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Myrtle's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, August 3, at 1.00pm. The service will conclude with a private interment. Messages to Unit 3, Rose Lodge Rest Home, 129 Tweed Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019