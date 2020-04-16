McLAREN, Myra Rose:
Passed away peacefully at Ascot Bupa Rest Home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020; in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Alex McLaren, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Darrell Moodie, loved mother of the late Dorothy Dwyer. Myra's Family would to like to thank all the Ascot Bupa team for caring for Myra over the last 18 months, also many thanks to Dr Adam. A private family service, at Myra's request, will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. Messages to 42 Stobo Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Myra's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020