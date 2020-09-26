BATT, Myles Alfred George:
Aged 87, of Invercargill. Passed peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorraine. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Jon and Barbara. Adoring Grandad of the late Nikki, and Ria; and Great-Grandad of Nikau and Kirsty and daughter Harmony, Destiny, Zion, Justyss, the late Shai, and Future. A private farewell to Myles will be held at Southland Crematorium. Messages can be sent to 20 Marne Street, Riverton 9822, or to Myles' tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 26, 2020