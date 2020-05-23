WILSON, Murray Wayne:
(Late of Milton and Cromwell). Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, aged 71 years, with Jenny by his side. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jenny, cherished and respected father and father-in-law of Pip and Andrew Bruhns (Alexandra), and Mathew and Rachel (Cromwell). Beloved Digger of Sophie and adored Grandad of Erika, Amber, and yet unmet grandchild. Dear friend of Marsha. As per Murray's wishes, a private cremation will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Aspiring Enliven Carehome for their loving care of Murray. Messages to 15 Mansor Court, Cromwell 9310.
"Peace, perfect peace, walking in the hills
that he loved"
Published in Southland Times on May 23, 2020