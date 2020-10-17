WELSH, Murray Francis:
Peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020, at home, Gore. Aged 91 years. Much loved husband of Anne, and the late Ethel. Much loved dad of Stephen, Peter, Andrew, Kevin, David and Jane and partners. Loved step-dad of Roy, Carol, Yvonne, the late Gary, Anita, Michael and Paul and partners. Loved pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Margaret Hurst, and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
"Rest In Peace"
Requiem Mass will be held in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, On Wednesday, October 21, at 12.30pm, leaving there after for the Charlton Park Cemetery. Rosary will be held in the Church on Tuesday evening at 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Hokonui St John Ambulance. Messages to 34F Devon Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020