TWEEDIE, Murray John:
Passed away at Gore Hospital, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, aged 82 years. Loved husband of Gay, loved father and father-in-law of Jude and Harry Dickey (Gore), and the late Michael, loved Grandad of Rose and Gareth (Gore); Sarah and Will (Australia); Henry (Auckland), and loved great-Grandad of Deegan, and Oscar; and Hugo, and Briar. Family would like to thank Gore Medical Centre and Gore Hospital for the great care Murray always received. Funeral details to follow. Messages to 12 Albany Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 14, 2020
