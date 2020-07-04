STREETER, Murray John:
Suddenly at home, on Friday, June 26, 2020, aged 72 years. Beloved son of the late Alex and Beryl Streeter. Loved brother of Athol and Marie (Dannevirke), Gary*, Graeme*, Jillian and Bruce Waldock (Mangawhai Beach), Kathy and Ross Hopgood (Invercargill), Paul and Marilyn (Australia), Lynley and Ken MacRae (Rotorua), and their families. As per Murray's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 12 Ingram Street, Invercargill, or to Murray's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 4, 2020