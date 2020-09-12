O'CONNOR,
Murray Andrew:
Judith, Grant, Mark, Jan, and families, would like to thank everyone that supported us during the loss of our much loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. Your visits, food, cards, and flowers, were greatly appreciated. Thank you to the many people that attended Murray's service, unfortunately it was impossible to speak to you all. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement as many addresses are unknown.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 12, 2020