Guest Book
  • "sorry to here of murray passing"
    - andrew kevern
  • "What a wonderful life with so many beautiful memories. ..."
    - Andrew & Jacqui and family O'Connor
  • "Our Deepest sympathy to Judith and Family. A Legend and an..."
    - Ray and Rita Waghorn
  • "Sorry for your loss, Thoughts are with you all from the..."
    - Trudie Clay
  • "after many battles, a bridge too far. Murray, you will be..."
    - Tony and Chris
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

O'CONNOR,
Murray Andrew:
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Murray at home with his beloved family at his side, on Thursday, July 30, 2020; aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Judith, much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Grant and Liz, Mark (Harold) and Helen, and Jan and David (Hooter) Poyntz-Roberts, treasured grandad of Toni, and Josh; Jackson, and Teisha; and Connor, and Braden. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in the Gorge Road Community Centre, Factory Road, on Tuesday, August 4, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 1722 Gorge Road, Invercargill Highway, RD 5, Invercargill 9875.

Published in Southland Times from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2020
