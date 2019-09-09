Murray MCKERCHAR

  • "Sorry to see the passing of Murray, I am sorry for your..."
  • "Our thoughts are with you Christine, and the family as we..."
    - Wendy Matthews
  • "McKerchar Murray Our deepest sympathy to Christine, Shona..."
    - Allen Gilgen
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the girls and..."
    - Maria Lockington
  • "McKERCHAR, Murray Ian: Loved brother of Shona and the late..."
Death Notice

McKERCHAR, Murray Ian:
On September 7, 2019, Murray passed away peacefully at Hospice Southland, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine. Much loved father of Terri Barrett, Katie Thompson, Jenny and Bruce Paterson, David and Faith. A very special grandad to Sam, Danny, Ruby and Cody, Nova and Halle, Laura, Stephanie and Nadia. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in the Richmond Grove Church, crn Yarrow and Margaret Streets on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a interment at the Forest Hill Cemetery. Messages to 49 Dolamore Park Road, RD 7, Gore.

Published in Southland Times from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
