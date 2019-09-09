McKERCHAR, Murray Ian:
On September 7, 2019, Murray passed away peacefully at Hospice Southland, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Christine. Much loved father of Terri Barrett, Katie Thompson, Jenny and Bruce Paterson, David and Faith. A very special grandad to Sam, Danny, Ruby and Cody, Nova and Halle, Laura, Stephanie and Nadia. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in the Richmond Grove Church, crn Yarrow and Margaret Streets on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a interment at the Forest Hill Cemetery. Messages to 49 Dolamore Park Road, RD 7, Gore.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019