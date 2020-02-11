Murray HAZLETT

HAZLETT, Murray Thomas:
Peacefully passed away at Lakes District Hospital on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Lenore. Much loved father and father-in-law of Graham and the late Trish, and Russell and Lynn. A special companion of Merle. Loved Grandad of Rochelle, Sacha, Anna, Debra, Sarah, and Nigel. Special great-grandfather to his 14 great-grandchildren. Murray was a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Donations to Lakes District Hospital would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Murray's life will be held on Friday, February 14, 10.30am, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private interment will follow. Messages to 1/88 Margaret Street, Invercargill, or to Murrays tribute page frasersfunerals/tributes

Published in Southland Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
