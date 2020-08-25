Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



September 3, 1967 -

August 21, 2020

Passed away surrounded by his family on August 21, 2020, as a result of an accident. Best friend and soulmate of Rachel, loved and respected father of Brookelyn and Kaleb. Much loved son of Shirley and the late Terry Hayes. Great friend and treasured brother and brother-in-law and uncle of Graeme and Janine, Jamie and Micah Hayes and treasured brother of Bronwyn Hayes. Murray's service will be held on Friday, August 28, at 1.00pm at the Orwell Street Chapel, Oamaru. Due to Covid restrictions his service will be private with nominated persons attending and live-streaming may be available which will be advised on Facebook at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated. Messages to: 154 Eden Street, Oamaru 9400.

"A friend to many,

A big guy with a big heart,

We love you."







HAYES, Murray Bruce:September 3, 1967 -August 21, 2020Passed away surrounded by his family on August 21, 2020, as a result of an accident. Best friend and soulmate of Rachel, loved and respected father of Brookelyn and Kaleb. Much loved son of Shirley and the late Terry Hayes. Great friend and treasured brother and brother-in-law and uncle of Graeme and Janine, Jamie and Micah Hayes and treasured brother of Bronwyn Hayes. Murray's service will be held on Friday, August 28, at 1.00pm at the Orwell Street Chapel, Oamaru. Due to Covid restrictions his service will be private with nominated persons attending and live-streaming may be available which will be advised on Facebook at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated. Messages to: 154 Eden Street, Oamaru 9400."A friend to many,A big guy with a big heart,We love you." Published in Southland Times on Aug. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers