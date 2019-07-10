GIBBS, Murray James:
In the care of Clare House, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Much loved husband of Beth, and father and father-in-law of Helen and Bryan McEwen, Andrew and Sarah Gibbs, and Israel (David) and Nicola Gibbs. Loved grandad of Claire, Amelia, and Merrin McEwen, Samantha, and Walter Gibbs, and Sarah, and Angelea Gibbs. Respected brother-in-law of Jean Schreuder. A service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Church, Cnr Lindisfarne and Miller Streets, Invercargill, on Tuesday, July 16, at 11.00am. The service will conclude with a private cremation. Messages to 171 Chelmsford Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from July 10 to July 13, 2019