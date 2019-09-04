DAWSON, Murray Fredrick:
Peacefully in Cromwell, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in his 84 year. Dearly loved husband of April. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Miriam, Brent and Barbara, and Michelle and Daryl Pile. Loved Grandad of Dion, Kyle, Chantelle and Bradon Duff, Aliesha, and Virginia, and loved Great-Grandad of Alec, and Quinn. Loved friend of O'Leah, and Haley. A Memorial Service to celebrate Murray's life will be held in the Avenal Park Lounge, on Friday, September 6, at 10.30am. Messages to 510 Bainfield Road, RD 1, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 4, 2019