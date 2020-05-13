Acknowledgement

CLEAVER, Murray Allan:

Eileen, Tania, Nigel and families would like to sincerely thank extended family and friends for the wonderful support given to us at this sad time. We are very grateful to those who consistently visited Murray over the last 16 months, this meant everything to him and helped him cope with his struggle. Thank you to the staff at Longwood Rest Home not only for caring for Murray, but us as well - you were definitely part of his new family. A big thank you to the Riverton Volunteer Fire Brigade and the tribute you payed Murray, and to those who stood at their gates and street corners to say goodbye - it was very moving. At a time when flowers were not available we must thank the ladies from Riverton Union Parish, for providing flowers and to Raewyn for making the casket spray. Thanks also to those in our Community who dropped off posies of garden flowers - that was just so special. To all those who have sent so many lovely messages, cards, phone calls, and provided meals, we are very appreciative. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



