CLEAVER, Murray Allan:

It is with sadness we advise the passing of our husband, father, grandad and great-grandad, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in his 69th year, surrounded by his family 'bubble'. Loved husband and soulmate of Eileen, loved father and father-in-law of Tania and Mason Roderique, Nigel and Katie Cleaver. Loving grandad of Jessica, Blake, Finn and Noah, and great-grandad to wee Hazel. Loved son of Kathleen* and Allan* Cleaver, brother and brother-in-law to Russell and Judy, Joan and Phil, Janice* and Les, Lynley and Phil, Neville and Sue, Bevan and Bernie, and Lyndon and Yvette. Loved son-in-law of Bob* and Shirley* Haggerty, loved brother-in-law of Hilary and Pat, Erin and Gordon* Bill and Pauline, Patsy and George, Steven and Lesley, Rosemary and Paul, Barbara and Steve, Jill, Vicki and John, Gordon and Sonya. A larger than life uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private burial will be held with a Celebration of Murray's life at a later date. Messages to 35 Towack Street, Riverton 9822 or to Murray's tribute page

(*denotes deceased)







Published in Southland Times on Apr. 21, 2020

