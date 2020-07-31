CLEARWATER, E. Murray:
Of Alexandra. Passed peacefully at Dunstan Hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2020 . Loving husband of the late Sylvia, loved Dad and Dad-in-law of Barry and Cheryl, Sherryl and Steve Loney, Graeme and Clare, Mark and Mandy, and close friend of Janet. Adored Grandad of Tania, Nicola, Brad, Georgie, Alexandra, John and Evie, and loved great-grandad of Ariella and William, Hunter and Cam. A service for Murray will be held at Affinity Funeral Home, 143 Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, on Monday, August 3, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at The Alexandra Cemetery. Messages to 3 Fox Street, Alexandra 9340.
Published in Southland Times from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2020