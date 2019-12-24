Guest Book View Sign Service Information Doug Nesbit 12 James St Balclutha , Otago 034182814 Death Notice



(Formerly of Owaka and Cooma, NSW). Murray passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his home in Gore; aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband of Zena, loved father of Andrew; Mark and his partner Laura (NSW); loved stepfather of Matthew and Julie; Lara; Kate and Mike; Logan and Eamon, cherished Grandpa of Cameron, Sarah and Thomas; Tai; Lincoln, Lena and the late Aberdeen. Loved and loving son of the late Herbie, dearly loved brother of Lance and Yvette, and the late Sharon, loved uncle of Shaun, and Jeffery; Dee, Nathan, and Alannah. Loved brother-in-law of Sandra and John Owens, and Greg and Sue Stott. We are very grateful to everyone who has been involved in Murray's care. A service of farewell for Murray will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11.00am in the Gore Town and Country Club, 9 Bury Street, Gore. Burial at the Owaka Cemetery approx. 3.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gore St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at Murray's service. Messages to 40 Charlton Lane, Gore.

