Acknowledgement

AYSON, Murray Alexander:

Joan, Derek and Rachel, Robyn and Glenn and families would like to sincerely thank everyone, neighbours, friends and community and to acknowledge the many gestures of kindness shown through Murray's illness and expressions of sympathy at and after his passing. For the visits, cards, texts, e-mails, phonecalls, flowers, baking, food, gardening we received. Thank you to the many people who attended Murray's funeral, some travelling very long distances and from as far as Auckland. Very special thanks to Dr Astrid Windfuhr, our GP; Dr Chris Jackson, Oncologist and the Mercy Cancer Care team; the ambulance staff, ED, Ward 4 and Ward 8C staff for all your care of Murray. Thanks very much to Rev. Rachel Judge leading the service, and David Mackie QSM assisting. To Campbell and Sons for their support and in allowing Murray's paintings to be displayed. Along with our family, those others who shared tributes: David Mackie QSM farmer, artist and friend; Fran Short, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church; David Corballis, Otago Art Society; Bevan Watt, Ayson Clan of NZ; Neil Hall, Royal Dunedin Male Choir and for the choir singing a bracket of songs accompanied by organist Francis Brodie. Also friends who prepared the casket flowers and foyer flowers from our garden. Whether it was neighbours or friends, everyone was so ready to just "do" whatever was needed, at very short notice, especially in the last week so Murray could remain at home. We are indebted to you all. Special thanks for the large donations received at the funeral and in cards to the Cancer Society for awareness and research into gastrointestinal and pancreatic cancer. The net proceeds from Murray's book, Paintings from my Palette, whether pre-ordered or available shortly from retailers, will also all go directly to the Cancer Society research as above. 'Thank you' does not come anywhere near what we really need to say but please know how very grateful we are to each one of you. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Joan and family.



