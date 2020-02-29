AYSON, Murray Alexander:
Peacefully, at home, on Friday, February 28, 2020; aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Joan, much loved father and father-in-law of Derek and Rachel (Gore), Robyn and Glenn (Palmerston North), treasured Granddad of Georgia, and Chonelle; Rebekah, Katherine, and Thomas, and special uncle of Lorraine and Stephen Stuart; Jordan, Hayden, and Brock.
"At home with his Lord
and Saviour"
A service to remember Murray will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 10.30am on Tuesday, March 3, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 453 East Taieri-Allanton Road, RD 2 Mosgiel 9092.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 29, 2020