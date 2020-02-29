Murray AYSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray AYSON.
Service Information
Campbell & Sons Ltd
95 Gordon Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034897756
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Campbell & Sons Ltd
95 Gordon Rd
Dunedin, Otago
View Map
Death Notice

AYSON, Murray Alexander:
Peacefully, at home, on Friday, February 28, 2020; aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Joan, much loved father and father-in-law of Derek and Rachel (Gore), Robyn and Glenn (Palmerston North), treasured Granddad of Georgia, and Chonelle; Rebekah, Katherine, and Thomas, and special uncle of Lorraine and Stephen Stuart; Jordan, Hayden, and Brock.
"At home with his Lord
and Saviour"
A service to remember Murray will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 10.30am on Tuesday, March 3, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 453 East Taieri-Allanton Road, RD 2 Mosgiel 9092.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.