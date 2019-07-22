HARPER, Muriel Sarah
(Sally) (nee Paterson):
Peacefully with family by her side at Southland Hospital on Saturday, July 20, 2019. In her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Athol. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gail. Jim and Julia (Timaru). Loved grandmother of Keith. Trisha and Matthew. Loved great-grandmother of Jackson. A service to celebrate Sally's life will be held at the Lindisfarne Church, cnr Miller & Lindisfarne Streets, on Wednesday, July 24, at 2.00pm, followed by a private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 124 Findlay Road, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from July 22 to July 24, 2019