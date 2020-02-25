BAYNE, Muriel Ogilvie
(nee Roulston):
Born to this life September 18, 1918. Born to eternal life February 23, 2020; in her 102nd year, at Summerset at Bishopscourt, Dunedin. Much loved wife of the late Oliver Bayne, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lorna* and Pat* O'Connor, June Gilder (Ravensbourne), Brian*, Graeme and Merle (Dunedin), Alan and Sharyn (Mosgiel), Russell*, Colin and Susan* (Millers Flat), Stewart and Joanne (Mosgiel), Stephen and Margaret (Outram), Glenda and David Mellor (Dunedin), Rayleen (Mosgiel), and Gary and Liz (Waihola), loved grandmother of her 24 grandchildren and great-grandmother of her 25 great grandchildren.
'Your memory will always surround us
Your closeness will always be near
We treasure the life and love you gave us
And the years we were able to share.'
Many thanks to all who have cared for our Mum, Dr Morton, RDNS, the staff of Brooklands and Summerset, your loving care of mum has been appreciated by the Bayne family. Bless you all. A service for Muriel, will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 2.00pm on Thursday, February 27, followed by private cremation. Messages to J Gilder, 61 Totara Street, Ravensbourne, Dunedin 9022.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 25, 2020