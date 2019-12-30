HARTLEY,
Moureen (nee Liddell):
Passed peacefully at Vickery Court Rest Home, on Friday, December 27, 2019. Loved wife of the late Lloyd Hartley. Sadly missed by her loving family, Pamela and Allen Bestwick, Wayne and Lois Hartley, Shelley Hartley and Terry Hewitt. Also mourned by her grandchildren Melissa and Mathew Call, Cameron Nicholson; Jamie and Melissa, Aaron and Bevan Hartley, and Paul and Lucy Kelly, and great-grandmother of Ryan, Ray, Aidan and Sasha Nicholson; and Blake Kelly.
"Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Vickery Court who were with Moureen throughout her short stay"
A service to celebrate Moureen's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Church, cnr Lindisfarne & Miller Streets, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to: Hartley Family, PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020