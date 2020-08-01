MACLEAN, Morris Ronald:
Peacefully at Dunstan Hospital, Clyde, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue for 49 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Brendon Lines (Queenstown), Christopher (Christchurch), and loved Grandad of Jackson, Sienna; Seth and Indigo. A private family service and cremation has been held. Donations to Friends of Dunstan Hospital may be sent to 29 Hospital Road, Clyde 9330. Messages to 306 Letts Gully Road, RD 3, Alexandra 9393.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 1, 2020