McALEESE, Monica Mildred

(Sister Mary Madeleine) OP:

Peacefully, in the loving care of the Little Sisters of the Poor, Sacred Heart Home, Dunedin, on November 8, 2020. Dearly loved sister of the New Zealand Dominican Sisters and loved daughter of the late John and Catherine McAleese. In the 71st year of her Religious Profession. Special thanks to the Little Sisters of the Poor and their dedicated staff for their compassionate care of Sister Madeleine.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for our dear Madeleine on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10.30am at St. Joseph's Church, 295 Brockville Road, Dunedin. After light refreshments we will take Sister Madeleine to Oamaru cemetery for burial with her sister Catherine Laboure. A Vigil liturgy will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at St Joseph's Church at 7.00pm.

Gillions Funeral Services

FDANZ NZIFH



