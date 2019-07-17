Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam ANDERSON. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully surrounded by her family, at Lakes District Hospital, Queenstown, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Adam, much loved mother of Kirsten, Rodric and Jeanette, and loved Nana of Emmanuel, Kiran, Natalya and Kailen. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 26 Stanley Street, Queenstown, on Saturday, July 20, at 2.00pm, followed by afternoon tea and goodies at the church. Mary will be cremated at a private cremation. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Lakes District Hospital and Dr Elenor Slater for their care and comfort of our mother. The family wish to invite those who would like to say a final goodbye to Mary as she lays in state at the family home and add a message or draw a flower on her casket to send her on her way. Messages to 125 Hallenstein Street, Queenstown 9300.







ANDERSON, Miriam (Mary):Peacefully surrounded by her family, at Lakes District Hospital, Queenstown, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Adam, much loved mother of Kirsten, Rodric and Jeanette, and loved Nana of Emmanuel, Kiran, Natalya and Kailen. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 26 Stanley Street, Queenstown, on Saturday, July 20, at 2.00pm, followed by afternoon tea and goodies at the church. Mary will be cremated at a private cremation. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Lakes District Hospital and Dr Elenor Slater for their care and comfort of our mother. The family wish to invite those who would like to say a final goodbye to Mary as she lays in state at the family home and add a message or draw a flower on her casket to send her on her way. Messages to 125 Hallenstein Street, Queenstown 9300. Published in Southland Times from July 17 to July 19, 2019

