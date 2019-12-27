THOMPSON, Mildred Alison:

Peacefully after a short illness, with great courage and faith in God, on December 20, 2019, aged 82 years, at Aspiring Enliven Care Centre, Wanaka. Beloved youngest daughter of the late Erol and Bertha Thompson of Dunedin. Loved and loving sister of the late Mavis, Russell and Murray, survived by Ngaire MacDonald (Tauranga), and Margaret Chisholm (Cromwell). Cherished aunty of the late Ngaire, and survived by her nieces and nephews Karen, Ann-Marie, Robert, Lianne, Terry, David, Robyn, Marion, Sandra, Callum, Julie, Vivienne, Neville and Wendy, and their families. She loved her cats and her garden, picnics, her church, her friends, and above all her family. A celebration of Mildred's life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1.30pm at the Alexandra Baptist Church, Gregg Street, followed by a private cremation. Mildred has requested everyone to wear bright colours to funeral, no black in sight. Messages may be sent to PO Box 387, Alexandra 9340.

