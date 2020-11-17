Michelle HARPER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle HARPER.
In Memoriam

HARPER, Michelle Rose:
To my missing piece, Mich.
I'm sending a dove to Heaven with a parcel on its wings...
Be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things.
Inside are a million kisses, wrapped up in a million hugs...
To say how much I miss you and to send you all my love.
I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain...
To walk with me throughout my life, until we meet again.
Our family is not the same without you.
Love always Rach xxx
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.