HARPER,
Michelle Rose (Shell):
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Southland, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Cherished and loved daughter of Kay and Brendan. Deeply loved twin sister of Rachael and loved brother of Daryl, sister-in-law of Matthew and Jamie and dearly loved fiancé of Blair. Treasured granddaughter of Colin* and Deanna Robertson. Awesome Aunty to Kaiba, Max, Jaxon and Lexie. A service to celebrate Michelle's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox St, Invercargill on Tuesday, November 19, at 2pm, followed by private interment. Donations to Hospice Southland would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 116 Paterson St, Grasmere, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 18, 2019