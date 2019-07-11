SQUIRES,
Michael Robert (Tizzy):
Peacefully at Hospice Southland on July 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved son of Lorraine and Lindsay. Adored brother of Rosalea, Christopher, Sharyn, Lesley, Murray and Ivan and a very special uncle Tizzy to Luke, Courtney, Reece, Ricky, Campbell, Chloe and Fraser.
'Gone home to
Stewart Island'
A celebration of Tizzy's life will be held at the Oban Presbyterian Church, Stewart Island, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. Afternoon tea will follow at the South Sea Hotel. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Southland Hospital and Hospice Southland for your loving care. In lieu of flowers donations in Tizzy's memory to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. On line tributes may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on July 11, 2019