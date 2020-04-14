HARTLEY, Michael:

Peacefully at O'Conor Home, Westport, on Friday, April 10, 2020. In his 77th year. Loved husband and best friend of Patricia, loved father and father-in-law of David and Leanne (Invercargill), Peter and Shannon (Omokoroa), and Steven and Kat (Leeston), grandfather to Laura, Katherine, Jessica, Cameron, Jordan, Courtney, Madison, and Benjamin, and great-grandfather to Jacob, and Kendall. The family wish to thank the staff at O'Conor Home for their care of Michael during his illness. In lieu of a funeral, there will be a Memorial Service later this year.

"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. 2 Cor 5:8"

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, FDANZ





