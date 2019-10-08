GOUGH, Michael Kendall:
Died peacefully in Riverton, New Zealand, on Friday, October 4, 2019. His daughter Jessica, son-in-law Colin, and granddaughter Odile, and his siblings Geoff and Shirley, will remember him with lots of love, and great memories. And like he would say "Esto es vida!!!" A brief service will be held at J Fraser and Sons, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 10.00am, on Wednesday, October 9. Please send messages to Michael's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 8, 2019