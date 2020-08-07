FENTON, Michael Patrick:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his step-daughters at Ascot Care Home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rosemary. Loved step-father of Susie, Julie, Polly, Maria and Angie. Loved Grandfather of Holly, Chloe, Narnia, Jacob, Jordan, Reuben, Ben, Charlotte and Louis. Loved Great-Grandfather of all his great-grandchildren.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 10, 10.30am, at St Therese of Lisieux Church, 40 Perth Street, Invercargill. Rosary on Sunday, August 9, 5.00pm, at St Therese of Lisieux Church, 40 Perth Street, Invercargill. Family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Ascot Care Home for their wonderful devoted care of Michael over the past 18 months, and a very special thanks to the Dementia Unit. Messages to 101B George Street, Invercargill, or to Michael's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020