BEVIN,
Michael Bryan (Mike):
He fought his last fight on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the care of Hospice Southland, aged 47 years. Dearly loved son of Lyn, and Bryan, and brother of David and Lesley, and Vick and Paul Hayes (Otatara). Loved father of Oscar Ray Bevin, and uncle of Maddie, George, and Finn. Loved nephew of the Moseley family, and great mate and friend of Lester, Mark, Zane, and Robyn.
"Now he is sleeping
And we are weeping
Released from his
earthly pain"
"A great mate to many."
A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Monday, March 23 at 2.00pm, the service will conclude with the burial at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Mike's family would like to thank the Hospice Southland Doctors and Nurses for their care of Mike and his family. Messages to 208 Avon Road, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020