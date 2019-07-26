Mhari GREEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mhari GREEN.
Death Notice

GREEN, Mhari Claire
(Claire) (formerly King)
(nee Northcoat):
Suddenly at Auckland on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Much loved wife of Art. Loved mother/stepmother and mother/stepmother-in-law of Graham and Julie King (Gore), John King (Chch), Geoff and Sharon King (Auckland), Barry Green (London), Richard and Imogen Green (Auckland). Loved Nana of Justina, Lora; Holly, Jacob, Thomas; Lachlan; Jackson, Joshua, Molly. A Celebration for Claire will be held at Northshore Memorial Park, Auckland, on Monday, July 29, at 10.00am. Messages to [email protected] or Benio Road, RD 1, Gore 9771.
Published in Southland Times from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.