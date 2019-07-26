GREEN, Mhari Claire
(Claire) (formerly King)
(nee Northcoat):
Suddenly at Auckland on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Much loved wife of Art. Loved mother/stepmother and mother/stepmother-in-law of Graham and Julie King (Gore), John King (Chch), Geoff and Sharon King (Auckland), Barry Green (London), Richard and Imogen Green (Auckland). Loved Nana of Justina, Lora; Holly, Jacob, Thomas; Lachlan; Jackson, Joshua, Molly. A Celebration for Claire will be held at Northshore Memorial Park, Auckland, on Monday, July 29, at 10.00am. Messages to [email protected] or Benio Road, RD 1, Gore 9771.
Published in Southland Times from July 26 to July 27, 2019