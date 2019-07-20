THWAITES, Mervyn Stanley:
Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019; aged 75 years. Beloved father and father-in-law of Richard and Susan, Mark and Rachelle, Penny and Travis Naylor, loving grandfather of Nikasha and Bevin, Brittni and Canaan, and Zara, great-grandfather of Lucian and Naveya, loved friend of Linda, loved brother and brother-in-law of Pauline, Dell and Bob, Margaret and Donald, Peter and Olwyn, Sheree and Toby, and Russell and the late Patricia, late ex husband of Janice. A service for Mervyn will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Rd, Invercargill, on Tuesday, July 23 at 2.00pm. Messages to 5 Derwent St, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on July 20, 2019