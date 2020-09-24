Mervyn RULE

  • "Deepest Sympathy to the Rule family at this sad time."
    - Heather Pay
  • "RULE, Mervyn: Respected family friend of Jack Haywood..."
    - Mervyn RULE
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Death Notice

RULE,
Mervyn William Charles:
CMT 973884. Peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in the care of Rowena Jackson Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband of Sheila. Loved father of David, Bruce, Debbie, Donna, Jeff and their partners, and a loved Grandad and Pop to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Treasured friend of his extended Baker family. Loved brother of Joyce*, Ony*, Eva*, Cyril* and Margaret, and Noeline, and brother-in-law of Kevin and Lindsay Crosland (Australia), and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Mervyn's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Friday, September 25, at 2.00pm, the service will conclude with a private cremation. Messages to 22 Boyne Street, Clifton, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Sept. 24, 2020
