    Published in: The Southland Times
Death Notice

BEATON, Merna Ellen:
21.10.1931 - 31.08.2019
Died peacefully after a fierce battle with cancer in Wellington. Daughter of Annie* and Phillip* Ryan. Beloved wife of Jack Ernest Beaton*. Mother to Jacqui, and Taua to Jack. Stepmother to Jennifer and John. Sister to many, Aunty to everyone. Merna will be transported to Bluff and rest at Te Rau Aroha Marae, Bradshaw St, Bluff. Merna's Tangihanga will be held on Friday, September 6 at 1.00pm, then followed by her interment at Greenpoint Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter in Wellington would be appreciated. Messages to 98 Bracken Road, Newlands, Wellington 6037.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Sept. 4, 2019
