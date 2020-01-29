POPE, Melvin John:
(Pvt. 980795). Passed away unexpectedly at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, aged 73. Dearly loved husband of Coralie. Loved father of Louise Pope and Peter Hamilton, and Nigel Pope (Mackay, Australia). Loved brother of the late Raymond, Joy and Duncan Mclean, Betty and John McDonald. Loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. As per Melvin's wishes a private service will be held. Messages to 104 Centre St, lnvercargill 9812, or to Melvin's tribute page at frasersfuneraIs.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 29, 2020