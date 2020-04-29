CHURCHILL, Melanie (Mel):
1988 - 2019
We miss your laugh,
your voice so dear
The way you joked,
your constant cheer
If we could have
just one more day
We'd beg you Mel
please, please stay
We'd wish you back
but not in pain
Wish the Rainbow
not the rain
We have been deeply touched by the continued love and support shown since Melanie's passing. To know that she impacted, inspired, and bought joy to so many lives gives us a great sense of pride, tinged with sadness that she is no longer here to cast her 'Mel-Spell' upon us. Mel would want you to remember her for all the good times shared … that smile! So speak her name, share happy memories, & reminisce over favourite photos & songs. Her legacy lives on. With love from her family Andrea, Mark, Jena and Matt [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 29, 2020