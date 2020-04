CHURCHILL, Melanie (Mel):1988 - 2019We miss your laugh,your voice so dearThe way you joked,your constant cheerIf we could havejust one more dayWe'd beg you Melplease, please stayWe'd wish you backbut not in painWish the Rainbownot the rainWe have been deeply touched by the continued love and support shown since Melanie's passing. To know that she impacted, inspired, and bought joy to so many lives gives us a great sense of pride, tinged with sadness that she is no longer here to cast her 'Mel-Spell' upon us. Mel would want you to remember her for all the good times shared … that smile! So speak her name, share happy memories, & reminisce over favourite photos & songs. Her legacy lives on. With love from her family Andrea, Mark, Jena and Matt [email protected]