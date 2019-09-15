Andrea, Mark, Jena and Matt, would like to thank each and every one of you for your kind, caring, and generous expressions of compassion and support that you showed us as a family when our precious Melanie passed away 4 months ago. She has left such a huge void in our lives and hearts, that of her friends and workmates, and the young children that she nurtured and taught. Mel made huge "ripples on her pond" and it is clear that she left this world a better place for having been here. For that we are so proud.
It's inconceivable to think that she was feeling "dark" when she shone so bright. Sadly, this is the aftermath of suicide and its effects. It is a national tragedy; talk, listen, and help when needed. It could make the difference. So thank you friends for being there, and continuing to bebthere for us. Speak Mel's name, share happy memories. It keeps her alive in our hearts. "For today I remember your SMILE"
Published in The Southland Times on Sept. 15, 2019