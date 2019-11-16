BATEMAN,
May Elizabeth (nee McGill):
Peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, aged 84. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack Bateman. Dearly loved mother of Pam, David, Raylene*, Alan*, Norman, and Leanne. Very much loved nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for May will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Monday, November 18, at 1.00pm. Funeral leaving for the Riverton Cemetery arriving around 4.00pm. Messages to Bateman family at 37 Sorn Street, Otautau 9610.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 16, 2019