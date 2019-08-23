SKERRETT,
Maxwell John (Max):
Passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, aged 95. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Daisy for 71 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Eve, Anna (Dunedin), Andrew and Carolyn (Christchurch). Loved and adored grandfather of Tony, Paula, and Rachel; Sam and Max, and a very much loved great-grandfather. A loved twin brother of Maurice. Loved brother of Pam* Rask , Alistair Rask, and Leonie Summerville; Loved brother-in-law of Ossie* and Alice* Baxter, Reg* and Sheila* Baxter, Frank and Margaret Baxter and Raymond* Baxter. The family wish to acknowledge the special care given to Max by the staff at Southland Hospital. In accordance with Max's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to 453 North Road, Invercargill, 9810. Online tributes may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 23, 2019