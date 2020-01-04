PERKS,
Maxwell Leon (Max):
Passed away at home in Waikaia, on Friday, January 3, 2020, aged 68 years. Loved husband of Barbara, loved father and father-in-law of Karlene (W.A.), David and Tash (W.A.), adored step-Dad of Gavin and Julie (Riversdale), and loved Pop of his 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Don and Judy (W.A.), Barry and Lyn (W.A.), Hazel, and the late Barrie (W.A.). A remembrance service to celebrate Max's life will be held at the Waikaia Recreational Centre, on Thursday, January 9, at 2.30pm, private cremation to be held. Messages to PO Box 21, Waikaia 9745.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 4, 2020