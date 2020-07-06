WHITE, Mavora Mary:

24.7.1938 - 5.7.2020

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Clare House. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of the late Derek (Theodorus Joseph). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicolas and Louise, Robert and Karen, Jane and the late Morrell McKenzie, Theo and Suzanne, Aaron and Cheryl. Loved grandma of Jeremy and Abbey, Hannah, Simon and Joline; Krystal and Thomas Hildebrand, Chloe and Jim Macguire (USA), Samuel; Nicole and Stan, Conrad and Devi; Kathy, Martina, Clyde, Anita; Olivia, Elly; and great-grandmother of Sophie; Obi; Romen; and Marc. Beloved eldest daughter of the late Robert Bartle and the late Kathleen Mary White (Hodgetts). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Hilary and the late Gordon Dewe, Kathleen and Tony Fahey, Nancy and Bruce Buchanan, Anita and Richard King and families. Funeral details to follow. Mavora will be resting at 375 Bainfield Rd until her Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service for the Bluff St Johns Ambulance. Messages c/- Jane McKenzie, 84 Marine Parade, Bluff, 9814. A very big thank you to all the medical and nursing staff of Clare House and special thanks to family and friends for all your loving support especially over the past two years.





