JONES, Mavis Isobel:

On December 11, 2019, aged 92, passed away peacefully in Christchurch, dearly loved wife of the late Gordon (G.D.), and loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Marilyn, Allan and Maureen, Paul and Connie, and Elizabeth and Keith, special Grandmother of the late Stephen, Wayne, Bronwyn, Rick, Jason, Alex, Hannah, Mary, Nathan, Cameron, Sarah, Gavin and Jordan, and dear great-grandmother of Lucas, Talhia, Rayne, Harmony and Leo. Messages to the family of Mavis Jones, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made Online Only at bit.ly/mijones1112 A special thanks to all the staff of Chatswood Retirement Village, Nurse Maude Palliative Care team and Dr Blackman for their excellent loving care. A service to celebrate Mavis' life will be held in the St Martins Presbyterian Church, 43 St Martins Road, Christchurch, on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the Ruru Lawn Cemetery, Ruru Road.





